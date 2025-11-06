Saint Coxinha Croquettes Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

by

Saint Coxinha Croquettes, both beef and chicken, are being recalled because they contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Brazilian Taste of Lexington, South Carolina.

The chicken croquettes were produced from March 4, 2025 to August 19, 2025. The beef croquettes were produced on June 2, 2025. About 4,120 pounds of these products are included in this recall. The recalled products are:

17.63 ounce plastic bags containing 5 “SAINT COXINHA XL CHICKEN CROQUETTES” with “best by” dates ranging “11/04/2025” to “04/19/2026” printed on the back of the packaging.

15.8 ounce plastic bags that contain 15 “SAINT COXINHA CHICKEN CROQUETTES” with “best by” dates ranging “11/04/2025” to “04/19/2026” printed on the back of the package.

13.7 ounce plastic bags containing 13 “SAINT COXINHA GROUND BEEF CROQUETTE RISOLE DE CARNE” with “best by” date “02/02/2026” printed on the back of the packaging.

These items all have the establishment number P-45640 or Est. 45640 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in the states of Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. They were also sold nationwide online. You can see more pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

If you purchased any of these products and are allergic to sesame, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.