Haagen-Dazs Dark Chocolate Mini Bars Recalled For Wheat

by

Haagen-Dazs Dark Chocolate Mini Bars are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream.

The recalled product was shipped to Kroger and Giant Eagle, in select states. The Kroger stores that received this product are located in the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Giant Eagle stores that received this product are located in the states of Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

The recalled product is Haagen-Dazs Dark Chocolate Mini Bars in a 6 count box that has a picture of the product on the front. The batch code for this item is LLA519501 and the best by date is January 31, 2027. The dark chocolate ice cream is covered by a dark chocolate glaze. No other Haagen Dazs products or other batches of this particular product are included in the recall.

If you purchased this Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Dark Chocolate Mini Bars product and you cannot consume wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it or wrapping it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.