Salad Dressings and Sauces Recalled For Black Plastic Pieces

Salad dressings and sauces are being recalled for foreign material contamination in the form of black plastic pieces. This poses a choking hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Ventura Foods of Irvine, California.

These salad dressings and sauces were sold in these states: Kentucky, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Virginia, Missouri, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Washington, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Texas, Ohio, North Dakota, and Oregon. The firm also distributed product to one customer in Costa Rica. No pictures of the recalled products were provided.

The recalled products include Monarch Italian Salad Dressing in 1 gallon containers with SKU number 7 67367 00518 4 and lot code B29525, Sysco Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip in 1 gallon containers with SKU number 7 34730 53243 1 and lot code MFG101625H, Ventura Caesar Dressing in 2000 pound containers with SKU 00 026700 17360 8 and lot code P27525, Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing in 1 gallon containers with SKU 0 93901 72607 0 and lot code H29025, and Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing in 1 gallon containers with SKU number 0 93901 78134 5 and lot code H29025.

Also recalled is Caesar Dressing (Costco Service Deli) in 23.62 pound containers with SKU number 0 26700 19376 7 and lot codes B28025; B28125; B28225; B29025; B29125; and B29225, Caesar Dressing (Costco Food Court) in 32 pound containers with SKU number 0 26700 19376 7 and date 03/04/2026, Hidden Valley Buttermilk Ranch in 1 gallon containers with SKU number 0 26700 19192 3 and lot code MFG102725H, and Publix Deli Carolina-Style Mustard BBQ Sauce in 12 pound containers with SKU number 0 026700 16964 6 and lot code B28725.

If you bought any of those products, do not eat them and do not sell them or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or contact your distributor for a full refund.