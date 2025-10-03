Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi With Linguini Recalled For Listeria

by

Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi With Linguini is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The problem is this product contains a linguine pasta supplied by Nate’s Fine Foods that was recalled for Listeria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Demers Food Group.

The recalled product was sold nationally to wholesale distributors and operators between September 15, 2025 and September 25, 2025. The recalled item is Scott & John’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguine that is packaged in 9.6 ounce boxes. The boxes are blue with a purple banner in the middle. A picture of the product is on the front of the box.

The UPC number for this item is 858175003919 and the GTIN number is 10858175003916. The lot codes stamped on the box are S254522, S255522, S259522, S263521, and S263522. And the best if used by dates are 3/12/2027. 3/13/2027, 3/17/2027, and 3/21/2027. This recall only applies to this product and not to any other Scott & Jon’s products.

If you purchased this item, do not eat it, even if you are going to thoroughly reheat it becasue of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this item, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.