Sheehan Brothers Sandwiches Recalled For Undeclared Sesame

Sheehan Brothers sandwiches are being recalled because they contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat these items. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Sheehan Brothers Vending of Springfield, Ohio.

These sandwiches were sold through micro markets and vending machines in the states of Ohio, northern Kentucky, and eastern Indiana. The recalled items include Cheeseburgers, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Italian Mini Subs, Pepperoni Pizza Sub, Chili Cheese Coney, and BBQ Riblet with Coleslaw.They were for sale from July 2, 2025 through July 8, 2025. You can see pictures of the other sandwiches at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered during a routine inspection by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. If you bought any of these Sheehan Brothers sandwiches and cannot consume sesame, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a s secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund. If you discard them, contact Sheehan Brothers for a replacement.