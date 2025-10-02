Signature Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Signature Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is New Age International Inc. of Brooklyn, New York. The mushroom are a product of K Food (Korea Food Signature).

The recalled product is Signature Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram (7.05 ounce) clear plastic package with a blue banner and green edging and printing. The code on this product is GGN: 4063061794758 and it is stamped on the back label. The mushrooms were distributed to a retail store and a distributor in New York City.

The recall was triggered when contamination was discovered during sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel. There are no products left from this batch in the warehouse.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the mushrooms away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first bagging or wrapping them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. If you do get sick, see your doctor.