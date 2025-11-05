SiluetaYa Tejocote Root Recalled Because It is Yellow Oleander

by

SiluetaYa Tejocote Root is being recalled because the dietary supplement is actually yellow oleander, which is highly toxic. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is SiluetaYa.

Yellow oleander is a toxic plant that can cause serious illness and death. Yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects that can be severe or fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, changes in heart rhythm, arrhythmia, and more.

This product was sold online; the dates of sale were not provided in the recall notice. No UPC number was given. The recalled product is SiluetaYa Tejocote Root that is packaged in a round plastic 8 ounce bottle. The white bottle has dark orange, light orange, and yellow bands with orange and green writing and a green cap.

The recall was triggered by FDA sampling and testing which revealed that the product labeled tejocote root was actually yellow oleander.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people don’t access it, or you can contact the online seller for a return and a full refund.