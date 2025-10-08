Sno Pac Organic Frozen Cut Spinach Recalled For Listeria

by

Sno Pac Organic Frozen Cut Spinach and Del Mar Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Sno Pac Foods of Caledonia, Minnesota.

These products were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through distributors. The recalled products include Sno Pac Organic Frozen Cut Spinach that is packaged in a 10 ounce poly retail package. The lot code and best by date pairs are: SPM1.190.5 with best by 7/9/27, SPC1.160.5 with best by 6/9/27, SPC2.160.5 with best by 6/9/27, and SPM1.097.5 with best by 4/7/27.

Also recalled is Del Mar Bulk Organic Frozen Spinach in 35 pound boxes. The lot codes for this item are 250107A, 250107B, 250107C, 250107D, 2501071, and 2501073, with the expiration date 1/7/27. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when a bulk case of spinach from the company’s supplier was tested and found positive for Listeria. It had the same lot code as the spinach that was repacked for the Sno Pac Spinach.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them and do not serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate this spinach, especially if was not cooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.