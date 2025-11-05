Snowfruit Peach Salsa Recalled For Possible Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Snowfruit Peach Salsa is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salsa was made with Moonlight peaches that were recalled on October 29, 2025. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is JFE Franchising of Houston, Texas.

This product was sold at certain Kroger store locations in the states of Ohio, Kansas, Texas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Idaho, Washington, Arizona, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The recalled product is Snowfruit Peach Salsa that was sold for $5.99 in a 16 ounce plastic clamshell container with the Snowfruit label. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 639123940636, and the sell by dates are November 3 and November 4, 2025. You can see the very long list of lot codes for this product at the FDA web site.

If you bought this salsa, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can wire a tight fitting lid after first wrapping it or double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this salsa, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, especially if you are elderly, pregnant, or have a compromised immune system. If you do get sick, see your doctor.