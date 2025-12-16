So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Pints Recalled

by

So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Frozen Dessert in pints is being recalled because it may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of stones and other hard objects. This poses a tooth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries had been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Danone U.S. of White Plains, New York and Louisville, Colorado.

The recalled product was sold at retail stores nationwide and has multiple expiration dates before August 8, 2027. You can see a picture of an earlier version of the product package at the FDA web site.

The foreign material is contained within the cashew inclusions in the frozen dessert. The recalled product is So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Frozen Dessert with the SKU number 136603 and the UPC number 744473476138 stamped on the bottom of the container. There is no lot number for this item.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.