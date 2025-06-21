Southeastern Grocers Dark Chocolate Nonpareils Recalled

by

Southeastern Grocers Dark Chocolate Nonpareils is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is International Foodsource, LLC of Randolph New Jersey.

This product was distributed by C&S Wholesale Grocers (Southeastern Grocers). It was sold at the retail level in Miami, Baldwin, and Plant City in Florida, and in Hammond, Louisiana.

The recalled product is Southeastern Grocers Dark Chocolate Nonpareils, packaged in 10 ounce clear plastic bags. The lot numbers that are stamped on the back label above the barcode on the bottom right of the package are 242645, 238466, 235643, 237319, 241581, and 239202.

The firm was informed on June 16, 2025 by their supplier Weaver Nut Company that they are voluntarily recalling this product that possibly contained milk.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.