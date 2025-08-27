Still More Pistachio Products Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Still more Pistachio products are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall is linked to an ongoing investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak in that country. The recalling firms are Pistachio Choco and La Brioche.

These recalled items were sold online and were also sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. You can see the long list of 27 recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) site, along with where they were sold and the package size. None of these items has a brand name or UPC number. Many were clerk served.

Some of the recalled products include Ruby Chocolate Bar Pistachio, Ruby Chocolate Bar Mixed Nuts, Petit Four Cookies, Baklava (including cream filled), Strawberry Cheesecake, Knafeh Dubai Chocolate Bars, Dubai Chocolate Cup, Arabesque (Pistachio + Vanilla Ganache), and Dubai Chocolate Log, among others. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The stores where these items were sold are: Pistachio Choco, which is located at 1666 Bank Street in Ottawa, Ontario; and Pistachio Choco, which is located at 50 Rideau Street, Unit #306, in Ottawa, Ontario. They were also sold at La Brioche, located at 866 Bank Street in Ontario. Not all of these items were sold at all three locations. The products sold from Pistachio Choco were available from April 23, 2025 to May 23, 2025; and the products sold from La Brioche were sold from June 12, 2025 to July 15, 2025.

Please look at the long list carefully. If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. If you froze them for later use, discard them since Salmonella can survive the freezing process. You can throw these sweets away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.