Sulu Organics Pork Lard and Beef Tallow Recalled

by

Sulu Organics Pork Lard and Beef Tallow are being recalled for lack of inspection. There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. The recalling firm is Sulu Organics of Bartlett, Illinois.

About 6,166 pounds of these items are included in this recall. they were produced on various dates from December 2024 to March 2025. The recalled products are:

50-lb. boxes of “Sulu NUTRITION 100% PURE BEEF TALLOW FULLY RENDERED-PASTEURIZED ALL PURPOSE” with “LOT: 07192023-4502 EXP: 07/2023-12-2023,” “LOT: 010224-0944 EXP: 12/2025” and “LOT: 080124-7895 EXP: 08/2024-10/2024” represented on the container label.

7 pound plastic buckets of “Sulu TREAT YOUR SOUL BEEF TALLOW RENDERED 100% PURE GRASS FEED GRASS FINISHED” with “LOT: 042225-0128 EXP: 09/2026,” “LOT: 042423-4502 EXP: 12/2025,” “LOT: 010224-0944 EXP: 12/2025” and “LOT: 080124-7895 EXP: 01/2025” on the container label.

4 pound plastic buckets of “Sulu TREAT YOUR SOUL TALLOW RENDERED 100% PURE GRASS FEED GRASS FINISHED” with “LOT: 08012024-7895 EXP: 07/2026,” “07192023-4502 EXP: 12/2024” and “LOT: 080124-7895 EXP 01/2026” printed on the label.

1.5 pound glass jars of “Sulu TREAT YOUR SOUL BEEF TALLOW RENDERED 100% PURE GRASS FEED GRASS FINISHED” with “LOT: 021925-0044 EXP:09/2026,” “LOT: 012224-0960 EXP: 01/2026” represented on the label.

4 pound plastic buckets of “Sulu TREAT YOUR SOUL LARD 100% PURE NATURAL US PRODUCT RICH IN MONOSATURATED, SATURATED AND POLYSATURATED FATS” with “LOT: 062824-0072 EXP:01/2026” on the container label.

7 pound plastic buckets of “Sulu TREAT YOUR SOUL LARD 100% PURE NATURAL US PRODUCT RICH IN MONOSATURATED, SATURATED AND POLYSATURATED FATS” with “LOT: 011825-0072 EXP: 08/2026” stamped on the label.

These items do not have the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide. You can see more pictures of the recalled items at the USDA web site.

Consumer complaints about the lack of mark of inspection is what triggered the recall. The company bought the lard and tallow from an FSIS regulated facility and repackaged it without inspection.

If you purchased these products do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.