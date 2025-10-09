Sunbeam Oster French Door Countertop Ovens Recalled

by

Sunbeam Oster French Door Countertop Ovens are being recalled because they pose a burn hazard. The oven’s doors can unexpectedly close on a person’s hand or arm. Sunbeam Products has received 95 reports of the doors unexpectedly closing, causing burn injuries, including two reports of second degree burns. The recalling firm is Sunbeam Products of Atlanta, Georgia.

The recalled product is Sunbeam Oster French Door Countertop Ovens with model numbers TSSTTVFDXL, TSSTTVFDDG, TSSTTVFDMAF, and TSSTTVFDDAF. The recalled ovens have a spring loaded bilateral door made of glass with metal handles.

A label on the backside of the oven identifies the model number. In addition, the original packaging has information identifying the model number. The four models differ in cooking options (e.g., air fryer) and control types (analog dials or digital push-button controls). “Oster” is engraved on the front bottom right of the ovens.

About 1,290,000 ovens were sold in the United States, and about 104,295 were sold in Canada. These ovens were manufactured in China.

These ovens were sold at Bed Bath and Beyond, Costco, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and were also sold online at Amazon.com and Overstock.com from August 2025 through July 2025 for between $140.00 and $250.00.

If you purchased this oven, stop using it immediately. Contact Sunbeam Products to receive a free repair kit. The repair kit will include a clip-on device that provides additional holding force to help keep the doors in the open position when reaching into the oven, along with repair instructions and a QR code link to an installation video. The repair kit does not require any tool to install.