Sunshine Dairy Raw Milk Recalled For Listeria Monocytogenes

Sunshine Dairy raw milk is being recalled in Pennsylvania for Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sunshine Dairy, which is located at 9400 Old Route 22 in Bethel in Berks County.

The milk was sold at the dairy, and was also sold at:

Swatty Creek Farms, at 7725 Lancaster Avenue in Myerstown, Berks County

Shady Breeze Farm-Corn Crib, at 753 PA-419 in Myerstown, in Lebanon County

The Farm Store, at 113 East Norwegian Street in Pottsville, in Schuylkill County

The milk was sold between August 5, 2025 and August 15, 2025 in Berks, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties. Routine testing of milk samples from the dairy confirmed that the milk is contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The milk was packaged in plastic gallon containers.

It is legal to sell raw milk in Pennsylvania, but the milk has to be routinely tested for pathogens. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture conducts these tests.

If you purchased this milk, do not drink it, and do not use it in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the milk away in a secure trash can, or pour it down the sink. If you pour it down the sink, sanitize your sink with a mild bleach solution afterwards. You can also return it to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you drank this milk, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.