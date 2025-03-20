Thalassa Basa Fillets Recalled in Canada For Research Chemical

by

Thalassa Basa Fillets are being recalled in Canada because they may contain a research chemical called 3-amino-2-oxazolidinone. This compound is a skin and eye irritant and may cause respiratory irritation. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Distribution MFG Inc.

These individually quick frozen (IQF) bass, or swai, fillets, are also known as catfish that lives in fresh water. This fish was sold in the province of Quebec at the retail level. No picture of the product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Thalassa Basa Fillets IQF that are packaged in 454 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 36990 00455 7. And the best before date for this item is 06/05/2026. The lot number for this product is VN/033/VI/180CAN.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw the fish away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this item.