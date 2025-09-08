The Candy Barn Chocolate Fudge Recalled For Allergens

by

The Candy Barn Chocolate Fudge in six flavors, along with three other types of candies, are being recalled because the candies contain eggs, milk, peanuts, and tree nuts, four of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Not all of the candies contain all of these allergens.

Anyone who is allergic to egg, tree nuts, peanuts, or milk could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. This recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no mention about any possible allergic reactions reported related to the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is The Candy Barn of Riverside, Iowa.

The recalled products were distributed through Stringtown Grocery in Kalona, Iowa, and Golden Delight Bakery in Kalona, Iowa. No pictures of the products were provided in the notice.

The recalled products are all Candy Barn brand. They include Chocolate Fudge in 4 ounce and 10 ounce plastic clamshells recalled for eggs; Chocolate Walnut Fudge recalled for eggs and walnuts; Chocolate Mint Fudge recalled for egg; Chocolate Pecan Fudge recalled for egg and pecans; Peanut Butter Fudge recalled for egg; and Maple Nut Fudge recalled for pecans and egg. All are in the same clamshell packaging. There is no coding on the packages.

Also recalled is English Toffee packaged in a 5 ounce flexible plastic bags recalled for pecans, Grandma’s Old-Fashioned Peanut Brittle in a 4 ounce flexible plastic bags recalled for peanuts and milk, and finally Pecan Toffee Clusters recalled for pecans, packaged in a 5 ounce flexible plastic bags. There is no coding on the packages.

If you purchased any of these products and you are allergic to the respective allergens, do not eat them. You can throw the candies away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.