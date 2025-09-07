New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak on FDA Core Table

by

There is a new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak on the FDA Core Outbreak Investigation Table. There are 10 outbreaks on the Table; six of these are unsolved.

For the new Listeria outbreak, there are 25 people sick. The FDA has not yet conducted traceback, initiated an inspection, or sampled product.

For the first outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis, the case count has increased from 31 to 34. The FDA has initiated traceback and has conducted an inspection.

For the first Salmonella Oranienberg outbreak, there are five ill persons. No food has been identified. The FDA has initiated traceback.

The first Cyclospora outbreak has sickened at least 46 people. The FDA has initiated traceback and conducted an inspection. In the second cyclospora outbreak, there are at least 41 patients. The FDA has initiated traceback, has inspected a facility, and has collected and tested samples, but this outbreak remains unsolved.

In the first Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak on the Table, there are 24 people sickened. The outbreak has ended, although the investigation is still active. The FDA has only conducted traceback in this outbreak.

For the Salmonella Anatum outbreak linked to recalled Chetak Deep Sprouted Beans, the case count remains at 11 sick, with four hospitalized. The case count by state is: Connecticut (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (2), Minnesota (1), New Jersey (1), Pennsylvania (1), Tennessee (1), Virginia (1), and Washington (1). A new product, Premium Select Surti Undhiu Mix, was recalled on August 22, 2025. This outbreak has not been updated since August 22, 2025.

The Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to Emek Pistachio Cream has ended with four sick in two states. The case count is Minnesota (3), and New Jersey (1). Those patients ate the product in restaurants. A retail variety of the product was recalled.

The second Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak is linked to recalled Country Eggs brown eggs. That outbreak has sickened at least 95 people in 14 states. The case count by state is: Arizona (1), California (73), Florida (1), Georgia (1), Hawaii (1), Iowa (1), Minnesota (4), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (1), New Mexico (1), Nevada (3), New York (2), Pennsylvania (1), and Washington (3). Illness onset dates range from January 7, 2025 to July 26, 2025. The patient age range is from 1 to 91 years. Of the 80 people who gave information about their health to public officials, 18 have been hospitalized.

Finally, the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak liked to FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, sold under two different brand names, Marketside and Home Chef, has sickened at least 17 people. Sixteen patients have been hospitalized, and three people have died. The case count is: Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), and Virginia (1). Illness onset dates range from July 24, 2024 to May 10, 2025. The patient age range is from 4 to 92 years. The people who died lived in Illinois, Michigan, and Texas. And one pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss. This outbreak has not been updated since June 18, 2025.