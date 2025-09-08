Jessie Lord Bakery Lemon Meringue Pies Recalled For Yellow #5

by

Jessie Lord Bakery Lemon Meringue Pies are being recalled because they may contain the food dye Yellow #5. While this additive isn’t an official food allergens, many people experience discomfort when consuming it. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Jessie Lord Bakery of Torrance, California.

The pies were sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Jessie Lord Bakery Lemon Meringue Pie that is packaged in an 8 inch round container that weighs 27 ounces. The UPC number is 8 85523 31811 1 and the item code is 31811. Also recalled is Jessie’s Lemon Meringue Pie Sugar Free. The item code for that product is 30811 and the UPC number on the label is 8 85523 30811 2.

Also recalled is Jessie’s Lemon Meringue Pie. The item code is 08276 and the UPC number is 0 41512 08275 7. Finally, First Street Lemon Meringue Pie is included in this recall. The item code is 84232 and the UPC number is 000 41220 84232 2. The notice also mentions HEB Bakery Lemon Meringue Pie but there is no more information. The lots for these items are 24050 to 25231, and the best by date is February 19, 2027.

If you bought these products and cannot consume Yellow #5, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.