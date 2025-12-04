Thit Ghe Frozen Crab Meat Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Thit Ghe Frozen Crab Meat is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The recall notice did not mention whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Transhing Investment Inc.

The recalled product was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the province of Quebec. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled item is Thit Ghe Frozen Crab Meat that is packaged in 400 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 934966 034910. The lot number for this product is VN557IV287, and the best before date is 2027AU22 (August 22, 2027).

If you bought this product, do not eat it and do not serve it or sell it to others, even if the crab is going to be cooked first, becasue of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the crab away in a secure trash can, or contact your distributor to return it for a refund.

If you did eat this crab, monitor yourself for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.