Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers Recalled For Undeclared Peanut

Ritz Peanut Butter Crackers are being recalled because they contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, the is not declared on the product label as required bu the FDA. The issue is that individually wrapped packs are incorrectly labeled as Cheese variety even though the product may be the peanut butter variety. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts who eats this product could have a serious reaction. No reports of illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Monedelez Global LLC of East Hanover, New Jersey.

This recall is not an expansion of the recall issued in July 2025, but is being issued out of an abundance of caution. The recall is limited to 1 SKU and 2 code dates previously recalled in July. All outer cartons are labeled correctly and have the allergen advisory statement. The crackers were sold at the retail level in these states: New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

The recall is for the Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons that are 27.6 ounces. Each carton has 20 1.38 ounce 6 pack cartons. The retail UPC number is 44000 07584 2 and the best by used by dates are 8 JAN 26 and 15 Jan 26. The “AE” plant code, located on the top of the package, identifies this product.

The recall was triggered when the company found that 70 cases were inadvertently shipped to a limited number of retailers in those eight states. Cartons containing only RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not affected by this recall. In addition, cartons containing either RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches or RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack with different Best When Used By Dates and Plant Codes than those listed above are also not affected by this recall.

If you bought this product with that plant code and dates, and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.