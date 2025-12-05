Moringa Leaf Powder Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 11 Sick

by

The Moringa leaf powder Salmonella outbreak has ended with 11 people sickened in seven states, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Epidemiologic, traceback and laboratory data showed that products containing moringa leaf powder were contaminated with Salmonella Richmond and made people sick.

The case count by state is: Florida (2), Kansas (2), Michigan (1), North Carolina (1), New York (1), South Carolina (1), and Virginia (3). Illness onset dates range from May 12, 2025 to September 4, 2025. The hospitalization rate is 27%, higher than the typical hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak, which is 20%. The patient age range is from 13 to 65 years old.

In interviews with public health officials, 9 out of 10 patients said they ate powdered dietary supplements before getting sick. Six of those people said they ate Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder. Three people reported consuming other products containing moringa leaf powder, two reported Food to Live moringa leaf powder, and one reported eating Africa Imports moringa leaf powder.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from sick people’s isolates were closely related genetically. This showed that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same thing.

Officials in Michigan found Salmonella that was closely related to patient isolates in an open container of Member’s Mark Super Greens Powder. Officials in Virginia found the pathogen in an open container of Africa Imports moringa leaf powder. And officials in Florida found the pathogen in an open container of Food to Live moringa leaf powder.

As a result of these tests, Food to Live Organic Moringa Leaf Powder in 8 ounce, 1 pound, 2 pound, 4 pound, 8 pound, 16 pound, and 44 pound bags was recalled. Food to Live Organic SuperGreens Powder mix in 8 ounce, 1 pound, 1.5 pound, 3 pound, 6 pound, and 12 pound bags was also recalled.

In addition, all Africa Imports Organic Moringa Leaf Powder purchased after June 5, 2025 was recalled. That product is packaged in 1 kilogram boxes and was sold through the company’s website.

And Member’s Mark Super Greens Powdered Supplements were recalled. That product was sold at Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online.

If you bought any of those products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate those products recently, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Moringa Leaf Powder Salmonella outbreak.