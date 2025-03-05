Tokyo Central Vegetables Recalled For Botulism Risk

by

Tokyo Central Vegetables are being recalled for potential botulism risk. The products do not have the required “Keep Refrigerated” statement, which could lead to the growth of Clostridium botulinum toxin if the foods are stored at room temperature. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is AKT Trading of Torrance, California.

These items were sold at the Tokyo Central/Marruka retail stores in the state of California. You can see the list of stores where they were sold at the FDA web site. The prepared vegetable products were manufactured by Choshiya Honten Co.

All but one of these items are packaged in 1 pound plastic bags. The expiration dates are printed on the back of the bag.

The recalled items that are Japanese Pickles brand include: SHIBA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES with UPC number 4582207535128 and expiration date 8/27/2025; AOKAPPA ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES with UPC number 4582207535135 and expiration date 5/14/2025; FUKUSHIN ZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES with UPC number 4582207535142 and expiration dates 7/9/2025 and 5/31/2025; SOFT TSUBOZUKE PREPARED MIX VEGETABLES with UPC number 4582207535159 and expiration date 7/29/2025; and RAKKYO ZUKE PREPARED VEGETABLES with UPC number 4983673526021 and expiration dates 8/1/2025 and 7/1/2025.

Finally, CHOSHIYA brand ABURA-ITAME ZHASAI PREPARED SICHUAN VEGETABLE is recalled. It is packaged in an 8.8 ounce plastic bags, and he UPC number for that product is 4983673527325. The expiration dates are 4/3/2025 and 2/25/2025.

The recall was triggered when the company found on February 18, 2025 that the missing label was a problem. The product was immediately removed from sale at that location.

If you did buy any of those products with those expiration dates, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.