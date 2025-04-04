by

Tony’s Chocolonely Chocolate Bars are being recalled because they may contain foreign material in the form of small stones. This poses a choking and tooth injury hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Tony’s Chocolonely Inc. of New York, New York.

These chocolate bars were sold nationwide in retail stores and also through the company’s web site. Distribution of these candy bars began on February 7 ,2025 and ended March 24, 2025.

The recalled products include Tony’s Chocolonely Everything Bar that is packaged in a 6.35 ounce (180 gram) box. The lot code/date pair/UPC numbers that are stamped on the product label are 4327/22-Nov-25/850011828564, 4330/25-Nov-25/850011828564, 4331/26-Nov-26/850011828564, and M4331/26-Nov-25/850032676441.

Also recalled is Tony’s Chocolonely Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt Candy Bar that is also packaged in a 6.35 ounce (180 gram) box. The lot code/date pair/UPC numbers on the product are 163094/2-Apr-26/858010005641, 162634/28-Feb-26/858010005641, and M162634/28-Feb-26/850011828908.

You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site. No other lot codes are include in this recall, and no other Tony’s products are affected.

The recall was triggered after 12 reports of consumers finding small sonnets in the product. The stores were not filtered during third-party almond harvesting and processing. All complaints occurred outside of the United States and Canada.

If you bought these candy bars, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.