Upper Crust Bakery Rolls Recalled For Glass Fragments

by

Upper Crust Bakery Rolls are being recalled for foreign material contamination in the form of glass fragments on top of the bread. This poses a tooth and mouth injury hazard, a choking hazard, and a GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have occurred in relation to this issue. The recalling firm is Upper Crust Bakery of Glenn Dale, Maryland.

Thee rolls were sold at the retail level in these states: Pennsylvania, California, Connecticut, Maryland, Delaware, and Ohio. No picture of the recalled products was provided.

The recalled products are all Upper Crust brand. They include Ancient Grains Hoagie roll in 4 ounce containers. The rolls are in a corrugated paper container and are sold frozen. The lot number is 90. Also recalled is Multigrain Sourdough rolls, in 18 ounce corrugated paper cartons. The rolls are sold frozen. The lot number is 90. Finally, Whole Grain Multigrain rolls are included in this recall. They are packaged in a 20 ounce corrugated paper carton and are sold frozen. The lot number for this item is 92.

If you purchased any of these Upper Crust Bakery rolls, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.