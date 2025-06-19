Weaver Nut Company Nonpareils Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Weaver Nut Company Nonpareils in two flavors are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone whoo is allergic to milk and anyone who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is the Weaver Nut Company.

These items were distributed to customers at the retail level throughout the country. The products were sold at various retailers and grocery stores.

The recalled products include Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils (White Seeds) with the item number D2645. The lot numbers for this item are 204214-RL, 204214, 204215, 224221, 224222, 224223, 135215, 135216, 135217, 135220, 135221, 145204, 145205-1, 145207-1, and 145210-1. Also recalled is Semi-Sweet Chocolate Nonpareils (Christmas Seeds) with item number 47518. The lot numbers for this item are 204206, 204207, 204208, 204209, 204212, and 224225.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when a wholesale customer found that the receipt of shipment was not aligned with updated product specifications. A lab test confirmed the milk in the products.

If you purchased either of these items and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.