Deadly FreshRealm Chicken Alfredo Listeria Outbreak Sickens 17

A deadly FreshRealm Chicken Alfredo Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least 17 people, hospitalized 16, and killed three, with one fetal loss, according to the CDC. These products have been recalled.

The case count by state is: Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), and Virginia (1). Illness onset dates range from July 24, 2024 to May 10, 2025. The patient age range is from 4 to 92 years. The people who died lived in Illinois, Michigan, and Texas. And one pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss.

Eleven people were interviewed about their illness. Of those people, seven ate precooked meals before they got sick. Four of those people, or 57%, said they ate chicken fettuccine Alfredo. The products were purchased from the refrigerated section of Walmart and Kroger stores.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented clients in Listeria lawsuits and families in wrongful death lawsuits, said, “No one should get sick just because they bought a premade meal for lunch or dinner. We hope that this outbreak does not grow now that this information has been made public.”

The PulseNet system was used to find people who were sickened in the outbreak. Whole genome sequencing found that bacteria from patient isolates are closely related genetically, which means they likely got sick from eating the same food. USDA used purchase records to trace chicken fettuccine Alfredo products purchased by two patients back to FreshRealm.

On March 1, 2025, FSIS found the outbreak strain in a routine sample of FreshRealm chicken fettuccine Alfredo. This lot was not available for the public to purchase. FDA and FSIS collected samples from FreshRealm and suppliers of some of the ingredients used to make the product but have not found the outbreak strain. However, CDC, says that ill people are reporting this specific food and is concerned that contamination is still occurring.

If you ate the recalled Marketside Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, or the Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly FreshRealm Chicken Alfredo Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.