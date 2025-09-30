Wise Wife Ground Cinnamon Recalled For Elevated Lead Levels

by

Wise Wife Ground Cinnamon is being recalled because it has elevated lead levels. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is SLR Food Distribution of Hicksville, New York.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every system in the body, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age and body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a long period of time (weeks to months), permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can cause learning disorders, developmental defects, lower IQ, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: New Jersey, New York, Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Ohio between February 15, 2024 and June 28, 2025. The recalled item is Wise Wife ground cinnamon that is packaged in a 1.76 ounce clear plastic jar with a black lid. The UPC number 0 688474 302853 is stamped on the back label.

The recall was triggered by analysis conducted by the FDA that revealed the product contained lead. The last sales order was distributed on June 28, 2025 and the product is no longer being sold by the company.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.