YoCrunch Products Recalled For Plastic Contamination

YoCrunch Products are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of plastic pieces in the dome topper. This poses a choking hazard. The recall notice did not mention whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Danone U.S. of White Plains, New York and Louisville, Colorado.

The plastic pieces are transparent, may have sharp edges, and are between 7 and 25 millimeters in length (about 1/4 inch to 1 inch). Consumer complaints about the plastic pieces triggered this recall.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the UPC number, product size, and expiration date, at the FDA web site. These items are all YoCrunch brand. The recalled items include Strawberry with Granola, Vanilla with M&Ms, Vanilla with Oreos, Strawberry with M&Ms, Vanilla with Snickers, Vanilla with Twix, Strawberry with M&M Multi, Vanilla with Cookie Dough, Strawberry Raspberry with Granola, and 4, 8, and 18 packs of different combinations of these flavors. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund. Or you can contact the YoCrunch Consumer Care Line for a refund.