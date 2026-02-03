AiTuiTui Pull String Teething Toys Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

AiTuiTui Pull String Teething Toys are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The silicone strings are smaller than permitted in children’s toys. They can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, a serious choking hazard, and death.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is aware of 15 choking incidents and two incidents of children being able to bite pieces off the silicone string. The retailer is Shenzhen Mailesi Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as Vanfun, of China. This toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is AiTuiTui Pull String Teething Toys. The toy is an off-white disc shape with either a red ball or a blue ball in the middle, and six long pull string “tentacles” of various colors running through the ball. There are also three free-spinning rings on one side and soft push buttons on the disc. “Model: 688-59” is printed on the product packaging. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the CPSC web site.

The toy was sold on Amazon from August 2022 to September 2025 for about $10.00. There are about 49,410 units of this product that have been sold in the United States.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. You can contact Vanfun for a full refund. First cut and discard all string tentacles, write “DESTROYED” on the off white main body of the toy with a permanent marker, and email a photograph of the destroyed toy to the company. Then discard the destroyed product.