Analemma Water Bottles Recalled For Laceration and Ingestion Hazard

by

Analemma Water Bottles are being recalled because they pose a laceration hazard, choking hazard, and ingestion hazard. The problem is that the bottle’s inner glass liner can break into shards, which means people can swallow the shards and cut their mouths, choke, or injure their digestive tracts. The company has received 20 reports of the glass liner breaking. One person received an oral injury; there was no mention about how serious that injury was. The recalling firm is New Earth Technologies, doing business as Analemma of Zagreb, Croatia. The water bottles were manufactured in the Netherlands.

The recall is for all Analemma water bottles. The stainless steel water bottles were sold in the colors of black of white and have a glass inner liner and a screw on top. The Analemma logo, “24 ounce,” and “Analemma The Architect of Life” are printed on the front of the bottles.

These water bottles were sold at the company’s website from November 2025 through February 2026. They cost about $250.00.

If you purchased these water bottles, stop using them immediately. Contact the company for a full refund or a free repair, including shipping. The repair is a stainless steel mesh insert to cover the glass liner, and instructions about how to fit it inside the water bottle.