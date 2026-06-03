Misco Light Up Racket Sets Recalled For Battery Ingestion Hazard

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Misco Light Up Racket Sets are being recalled for a battery ingestion hazard. These sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because the screw on the racket that is used to secure the battery compartment does not remain attached when it is opened. The button cell batteries can be easily accessed by children.

If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Missry Associates, doing business as Misco Enterprises of Edison, New Jersey. The toys were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Misco Light Up Racket Sets. The model number for this item is MT2287. About 2,016 units of this product are included in the recall. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

The set includes two black rackets, one ball, and one shuttlecock. “MT2287” and “100125” are printed on the racket handle in white letters. This toy was sold at TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores nationwide from February 2026 through March 2026 for about $10.00.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. You can contact the company for a full refund. You will be asked to dispose of the racket with the shuttlecock in the trash and take a photo of it to the company.

Remember that button cell batteries are hazardous. Remove them from the toy and dispose of them or recycle them according to your local community’s waste disposal procedures.