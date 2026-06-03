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The Broome County jail Salmonella outbreak may be chicken salad, according to news reports. The Sheriff, Fred Akahar, held a news conference on June 1, 2026 and stated that the source may have bee4n identified.

Out of the 450 inmates at the jail, 320 of them got sick with Salmonella infections. Traceback conducted by the Broome County Health Department may have found the problem. Most of the inmates were interviewed and were asked questions about how long they had been ill and what foods they ate.

Ten of those patients were hospitalized. Six were treated and sent back to the jail. The other four have been admitted.

Food samples were sent to the New York State Department of Health’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany. The chicken salad that was served tested positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing needs to be conducted on the Salmonella found in the salad to make sure it is the outbreak strain.

Symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection usually take 6 to 72 hours to appear. Most people suffer from headache, a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and cramps, abdominal pan and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Most people recover on their own, although some can get sick enough to require hospitalization.