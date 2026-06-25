Boichik Bagels and Salads Recalled For Sesame and Egg

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Boichik bagels and salads are being recalled because they contain sesame and egg, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Because this recall notice was not posted on the regular FDA recall page, but was posted on the Enforcement Reports page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Boichik Bagels of Berkeley, California.

These recalled products were sold in the state of California at the retail level. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice. And no UPC numbers were provided. They are all Boichik Bagels brand.

The recalled products include Whitefish Salad, for undeclared egg. The sell by dates for this product are 05-22-26, 05-23-26, 05-24-26, 05-25-26, 05-27-26, 05-28-26, 05-29-26, 05-30-26, 05-31-26, 06-01-26, 06-02-26, 06-03-26, and 06-04-26.

Also recalled is Tuna Salad, also for undeclared egg. The sell by dates for this item are 05-22-26, 05-23-26, 05-24-26, 05-25-26, 05-27-26, 05-28-26, 05-29-26, 05-30-26, 05-31-26, 06-01-26, 06-02-26, 06-03-26, and 06-04-26.

Finally, Pumpernickel Mix Bagels are included in the recall, for undeclared sesame. There are six pre-sliced bagels in each package. The package weight is 1.66 pounds, or 26.5 ounces. The best by dates are MAY 25 26, JUN 20 26, JUL 15 26, AUG 23 26, and SE 26 26.

If you bought any of those products and cannot eat the indicated allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.