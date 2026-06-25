Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers Recalled For Metal

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Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers are being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal pieces. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. There is no mention about whether or not any injuries have occurred to date, because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Rich Products Corporation of Buffalo, New York.

This product was sold to food service in the following states: Texas, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Arkansas, Florida, New Jersey, Tennessee, Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kansas, Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Wisconsin, Georgia, and California. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. And no Farm Rich retail products are affected by this recall. This recall was resolved with no issues.

The recalled product is Farm Rich Pizza Cheese Crunchers. The lot number that is printed on the product label is 003029976. The UPC number for this item is 041322652256. And the best by date is July 30, 2027. There are 6408 cases of the product included in the recall.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, serve it, or sell it to others. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can contact your vendor for a refund.