Built Luum Light Up Tumblers Recalled For Choking Hazard

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Built Luum Light Up Tumblers are being recalled because they present a choking hazard and battery ingestion hazard. These tumblers can break, making the button cell batteries accessible to children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

There is a report of a child gaining access to the tumbler’s battery and putting it in their mouth. But there was no injury. The importer is Lifetime Brands, Inc., owner of the BUILT brand, of Garden City, New York. The tumblers were manufactured in China.

The recalled products were sold at Kroger, Hy-Vee, Meijer, Nordstrom Rack and Winn-Dixie stores nationwide and online at Builtny.com. They were available for purchase from October 2024 through December 2025 for between $10.00 and $15.00.

The recalled items are Built Luum Light Up tumblers. They are 16 or 18 ounces with a lid and a straw. They were made in various winter holiday and Fourth of July themes. The tumblers have a bottom compartment that contains an LED light with a preinstalled button cell battery.

You can see the long list of tumbler themes, the tumbler capacity, the item number, and the UPC number at the CPSC web site, along with more pictures of the products. The theme name and the following corresponding item numbers and UPC codes are printed on a label located on the tumblers’ underside or hangtag.

If you bought any of these tumblers, stop using them immediately and take them away from children. Contact Lifetime Brands for a full refund. You will be asked to throw the piece with the LED light away and upload a photo of the tumbler in the trash while completing a Product Recall Refund Form.