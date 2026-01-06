Cai Hua Xiang Preserved Mustard in Soy Oil Recalled For Wheat

by

Cai Hua Xiang Preserved Mustard in Oil is being recalled because it may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat protein, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Newway Import of La Puente, California. The product was imported from China.

This item was sold in the state of California at the retail level. It was for sale between early July 2025 and early November 2025.

The recalled product is Cai Hua Xiang Preserved Mustard in Soybean Oil. It has the lot code 505202008 and the best by date of May 20, 2026. The packaging was not described, and the location of the codes was not given in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see the item, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.