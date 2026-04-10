CO-OP Creamy Garlic and Spinach Salad Recalled For Listeria

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CO-OP Creamy Garlic and Spinach Salad is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Federated Co-Operatives Limited.

This recalled item was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice.

The recalled product is CO-OP Creamy Garlic and Spinach Salad that is sold in variable size containers. This is a clerk-served product. The UPC number that is stamped on the package label starts with 0 284616. The best before dates on the product range from 24.MAR.2026 to 04.APR.2026. It was sold at CO-OP locations in the provinces listed above.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

This recall is important, even though the best by dates have passed, because the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, can take up to 70 days to appear. If you ate this salad, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for that time period. If you do get sick, see your doctor.