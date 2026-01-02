CreateOn Pip-Cubes Recalled for Magnet Ingestion Hazard

by

CreateOn Pip-Cubes are being recalled because they pose a risk of serious injury or death from ingestion of magnets in the product. This is a Crayola item. No reports of injuries have been received b y the company to date in connection with the use of this product. The recalling firm is CreateOn of Wheeling, Illinois. The toy was manufactured in China.

When high powered magnets are swallowed, they can attach to each other and become lodged in the digestive tract. This can cause twisting, perforations, or blockage of the intestines, along with blood poisoning and death.

The recalled product is Crayola CreateOn Pip-Cubes that are packaged in 24 and 27 piece sets. The 24 piece sets were sold at Michael’s stores nationwide and online at Michaels.com for about $20.00. The 27 piece sets were sold online at Amazon for about $35.00. All sets were sold from May 2025 to July 2025.

The product is made up of magnetic building cubes sold in Bold Colors and Glitter. The Bold Colors are red, green, blue, and yellow. The Glitter cubes are purple, pink, blue, and green with glitter on them. The word “Crayola” is imprinted on the left side of each cube.

The Bold Color 24 cube sets have the model number 1000199 and UPC number 850067300199. The Bold Color 27 cube sets have the model number 1000243 and UPC number 850067300205.

The Glitter Cubes 24 cube sets have the model number 1000205 and the UPC number 850067300205. The Glitter Cubes 27 cube sets have the model number 1000250 and UPC number 850067300250. These numbers are on the bottom of the product packaging.

If you purchased these sets, stop using them immediately and take them away from children. Contact CreateOn to receive a replacement set of pip-cubes. You will receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled cubes to get the replacement.