Cubimana Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets Recalled For Battery

Cubimana Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets are being recalled for battery ingestion risk. The product has a battery compartment within the LED light piece that contains button cell batteries that can be easily accessed by children.

When button cell batteries or coin batteries are ingested, they can cause serious injuries, chemical burns, and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Shenzhen Ruibosi Technology Co., Ltd., doing business as RBS Toys, of China. The toy was manufactured in China.

This toy was sold on Amazon from October 2025 through January 2026 for about $30.00. There are 3,950 units of this product included in the recall.

The recalled product is Cubimana Island Storm 3 In 1 Building Sets with LED Lights. The sets contains 781 pieces of multi-colored building blocks. The toy is packaged in a black box with the images of a pirate base and a pirate ship. The model number “HG1004” is printed on the front of the box.

If you purchased this product, stop using it and take it away from children. Remove and properly dispose the batteries. Remember that button cell batteries are hazardous and should be disposed or recycled according to your community’s hazardous waste rules. Then throw the toy away. Send a photo of the product in the trash to the company for a full refund.