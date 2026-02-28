Dan-D Pak Nuts and Dan-D Bulk Nuts Recalled For Salmonella

by

Dan-D Pak Nuts and Dan-D Bulk Nuts are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these nuts. The recalling firm is Dan-D Foods Ltd.

The recalled nuts were sold in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The recalled products include Dan-D Bulk Macadamia Raw that is packaged in a 11.34 kilogram container. The UPC number for that product is 1 07 70795 05225 2. The code is DDBK 005225, the lot number is 52411473, and the best before date is August 29, 2027.

Also recalled is Dan-D Pak Super Mac’s Mix, Unsalted, also packaged in an 11.34 kilogram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 10770795071048. The codes are lot number 5318022 with the production date 2025 NO 14 with the best before date 2026 NO 14; and the lot number 25351018, production date 2025DE17, and best before date 2026 DE 17.

Finally, Dan-D Pak Super Mac’s Mix, Salted is recalled. This product is also packaged in an 11.34 kilogram container. The UPC number that is on the label is 10770795072007. The lot number is 25318030, the production date is 2025 NO 14, and the best before date is 2026 NO 14. No pictures of the recalled nuts were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought these nuts, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw the nuts away, or you can contact your distributor to arrange for a return and a full refund.

If you did eat these nuts, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.