Dried Croaker Fish Recalled For Inadequate Evisceration

by

Dried Croaker Fish with no brand name is being recalled for inadequate evisceration. Bacteria, especially Clostridium botulinum, can reside in the viscera of fish over a certain size. Then if the fish is not adequately eviscerated, the bacteria can produce spores that can, when the product is packaged in an airtight container, make the botulism toxin.

No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Prime Food Processing LLC of Brooklyn, New York.

This item was sold in Asian grocery stores in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The recall ws triggered during routine testing conducted by the New York Department of Agriculture. The problem was from an imported product manufactured in Vietnam.

The recalled product is Dried Croaker Fish with item number AF1410. The expiration date for this product is 12/28/27. The fish is contained in clear plastic packaging with green trim with Vietnamese characters on the label in red.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.