Costco Mini Beignets With Caramel Recalled For Hazelnuts

Costco Mini Beignets with Caramel are being recalled because they may contain hazelnuts, or tree nuts, that are not listed on the product packaging as required. Anyone who is allergic to hazelnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Costco Wholesale.

The recalled beignets were sold at Costco stores in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. They were available for purchase between January 16, 206 and January 30, 2026.

The recalled product is Mini Beignets with Caramel with item number 1181272. The issue is that the package was inadvertently filled with Mini Beignets filled with Chocolate Hazelnuts instead. The mislabeled units contain tree nuts.

Please check your pantry or freezer to see if you bought this product. If you did, and you are allergic to or sensitive to hazelnuts, do not eat it. You can throw the beignets away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.