Frozen Raw Pork Boneless Loin Recalled For Lack of Reinspection

Frozen Raw Pork Boneless Loin is being recalled for lack of import reinspection. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mays Chemical Company of Puerto Rico, located in Cataño, Puerto Rico.

About 46,315 pounds of this product are included in this recall. The recalled item is variable weight cardboard boxes bearing a Canadian mark of inspection with an import mark indicating “Cert. No. Cert 336662″ containing Frozen Pork Loin, Boneless, Center 520MM” in plastic liners.

This item has the establishment number “Canada 12” printed inside the Canadian mark of inspection on the label. These products were shipped to distributors, institutions, restaurants, and federal establishments for further processing in Puerto Rico.

The issue was discovered and the recall was issued during routine FSIS inspection activities. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in restaurant, institution, and other establishments refrigerators or freezers.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not sell or serve it to others. You can throw the frozen raw boneless pork loin away in a secure garbage can after first bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to your distributor for a full refund.