Fire River Farms Ground Beef Recalled For Possible E. coli O145

by

Fire River Farms Ground Beef is being recalled for possible E. coli O145 contamination, according to the USDA. No confirmed reports of illness have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is CS Beef Packers of Kuna, Idaho.

There are 22,912 pounds of this ground beef included in the recall. The meat was produced on January 14, 2026. The recalled products are:

Cardboard cases containing eight 10 pound chubs of “BEEF, COARSE GROUND, 73 L” with case code 18601, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

Cardboard cases containing four 10 pound chubs of “FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 73L” with case code 19583, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

Cardboard cases containing four 10 pound chubs of “FIRE RIVER FARMS CLASSIC BEEF FINE GROUND 81L” with case code 19563, “Use/Freeze By: 02/04/26” and time stamps between 07:03 and 08:32 printed on two stickers placed on the outside of the case. The date and time stamps are also printed directly onto the clear packaging of the chub.

These items all have the establishment number “EST. 630” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to distributors in the state of California, Idaho, and Oregon for further distribution to foodservice locations.

The recall was triggered when FSIS tested the product at a downstream customer. The beef was contaminated with E. coli O145, one of the “Big Six” E. coli strains that produce Shiga toxins and cause serious illness.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them and do not serve them to customers or sell them, even if you cook the beef thoroughly first. You can throw the ground beef away in a secure trash can, or you can contact your distributor for a return.