Food Lion Ground Beef Recalled For Foreign Material

Food Lion Ground Beef is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of small pieces of black rubber. This poses a choking hazard. A rubber gasket was dislodged and damaged during the grinding process. There is no report of any injuries received to date by the company in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Food Lion.

The ground beef was sold at one store located at 11130 Hull Street in Midlothian, Virginia. The recall is for four different varieties of ground beef. The recall is for only the listed varieties sold at this single store. The ground beef was produced on February 6, 2026 after 11:30 am with a sell by date of February 8, 2026.

The recalled products are:

73% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

80% Lean Fresh Ground Chuck (All Sizes)

85% Lean Fresh Ground Round (All Sizes)

93% Lean Fresh Ground Beef (All Sizes)

No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice. If you bought this ground beef, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund that is double the purchase price.