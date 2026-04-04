Genesis Semita and Pan Chapin Sweet Breads Recalled For Soy

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Genesis Semita and Pan Chapin Sweet Breads are being recalled in New York State because they contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. The notice did not mention whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Genesis Bakery that is located at 12 Drayton Avenue in Bayshore, New York.

These breads were sold at the retail level in the New York Metropolitan Area. You can see more pictures of the recalled breads at the New York State Agriculture and Markets web site.

The recalled products include Genesis Semita Sweet Bread that is packaged in clear wrap. The UPC number for this item is 648733000036 with an expiration date of March 28, 2026. Also recalled is Genesis Pan Chapin Sweet Bread, also packaged in clear plastic wrap, with UPC number 648733000029 and an expiration date of March 29, 2026.

The recall was triggered when sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors, and analysis by Food Laboratory personnel found the products contained soy.

If you bought these breads and cannot consume soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.