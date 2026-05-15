George J. Howe Sunflower Seeds Recalled For Cashews

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George J. Howe Sunflower Seeds are being recalled because they may contain cashews, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to cashews could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is George J. Howe Company of Grove City, Pennsylvania.

This product was sold in retail store chains, including Foodland, Giant Eagle, Piggly Wiggly, Shop Rite, Shop N Save, Walmart, and independent grocers in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. It was also sold to foodservice accounts, specialty retailers, concession and airport operators, and institutional customers across multiple states.

The recalled product is George J. Howe Sunflower seeds that are sold in two different containers. The plastic stand-up pouch container is 11 ounces. It is blue with a white and yellow label and the Sunflower seeds brand name and the words “Fresh Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Lightly Salted” on the front. The UPC number is 073171003163 and the best by dates are 08/28/2026, 09/18/2026, 10/01/2026, 10/09/2026, 11/18/2026, and 12/12/2026.

The second recalled product is Fresh Roasted Sunflower Seeds, No Salt, packaged in an 11 ounce stand up pouch container. The container is blue. The UPC number stamped on the label is 073171003200, and the best by dates are 09/24/2026, 10/30/2026, 11/18/2026, and 12/11/2026.

Finally, Gold Label with Sunflower Seeds is recalled. It is packaged in a 9.5 ounce plastic tub. The UPC number on the label is 073171027015 and the best by dates are 7/22/2026 and 09/05/2026. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

All of these items have the allergen warning stating, “This product was packaged in a facility that also processes peanuts, tree nuts, milk products, soy, wheat and eggs.”

If you bought this product and you are allergic to cashews, do not eat it. You can throw the sunflower seeds away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.