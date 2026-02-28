by

Golden Sea Sushi EBI Frozen Cooked Shrimp is being recalled in Canada for contamination with 3-amino-2-oxazolidinone. This chemical is used as a marker to detect illegal, potentially carcinogenic veterinary residues in food products such as poultry, eggs, and shrimp. 3-amino-2-oxazolidinone is a stable, tissue-bound metabolite of the banned nitrofurazone antibiotic that is banned in many countries because of potential carcinogenicity and safety risks. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Transhing Investment Inc.

This shrimp was sold to hotels, restaurants, and institutions in the province of Quebec. The recalled product is Golden Sea Sushi EBI Frozen Cooked Shrimp, size 4L. The shrimp is packaged in a 210 gram container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 28634 59910 5. And the expiration date is 2027 JN 02, while the code is VN499VI029CAN.

If you bought this shrimp, do not eat it and do not sell it or serve it to others. You can throw the shrimp away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can contact your distributor to arrange a return and a full refund.