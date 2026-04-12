Happiness Light LED Lights Recalled For Battery Ingestion Hazard

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Happiness Light LED Lights are being recalled because they pose a battery ingestion hazard. This product violates the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries because they contain lithium coin batteries that can be accessed easily by children, posing an ingestion hazard. Additionally, the LED lights do not have the warnings as required by Reese’s Law.

When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death. No incidents have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is J U Kai Technology Co., LTD, doing business as Happiness Light, of China. The lights were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Happiness Light LED Lights. The recalled round lights have a white light. Each of the 24 lights has two CR2032 lithium coin batteries. The lights are 1.18 inches in diameter.

This product was sold at Amazon from March 2024 through February 2026. The cost was about $20.00.

If you bought these lights, stop using them immediately and take them away from children. You should disassemble the lights and submerge all of the components in water so they stop working. For a refund, email a photo of the submerged product to the company.

Then throw the lights away and dispose of or recycle the batteries according to your area’s hazardous waste disposal system. These batteries are considered hazardous.